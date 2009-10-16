Sarah Palin Set To Make Oodles Of Cash On Her Book

Sarah Palin’s autobiography, “Going Rogue” is expected to be a monster hit in the fall.



And that’s good. Because that’s the main reason she wrote it — and why Harper paid her a $7 million advance.

The Wall Street Journal:

Politicians have long used books to further their ambitions. Richard Nixon’s “Six Crises” came in 1962 when his political career was at a low point. President Barack Obama’s 1995 autobiography “Dreams from My Father” helped establish a narrative that ran through his 2008 presidential campaign.

“Why would they do it unless they had some ambition for some higher office?” asked Robert Dallek, a presidential historian and biographer. “It’s a way to give them a greater hold on the public, to advertise themselves and push themselves forward.”

Some think Ms. Palin, the former Republican vice presidential candidate, may have a different strategy at work. “Her goal is to make a whole lot of money,” said Ron Bonjean, who has been a spokesman for top Republicans. “She obviously has designs on 2012, but her immediate concern seems to be making lots of money quickly off of the support she has out there.”

