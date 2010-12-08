'Sarah Palin's Alaska' Hits New Ratings Low, So What Are The Political Implications?

Here’s what we are learning from ratings roller coaster that Sarah Palin’s Alaska appears to be on: the country is not interested in hunting and fishing, but is very interested in Palin’s family dramas.



The ratings scorecard thus far:

2.8 million viewers on Sunday, which was down from 3.5 million last week, which was up from 3 million in the second week, which was down from a record-breaking 5 million for the premiere.

Both drops — the second and fourth week — were episodes that centered around Palin’s outdoor activities and killing animals. In the second week she was clubbing halibut and this past Sunday the entire episode was dedicated to a hunting trip that culminated in Palin shooting a caribou.

If Palin was hoping to use this show to bolster the pioneering woman image she’s been so keen on since entering the spotlight these ratings would suggest that the country is interested in the image more than the reality of actual pioneering (at least where hunting is involved). Sort of the political equivalent of liking your steak served rare without wanting to know how it got to your plate.

As I’ve noted before, Palin’s ratings rebound in the third week coincided with the episode that featured Palin getting teary over son Trig. Again suggesting that some of Palin’s appeal is the inherent drama of her family life. The question remains whether that appeal will ever translate into votes.

