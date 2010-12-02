'Sarah Palin's Alaska' Ratings Bounce Back In Third Week, But Why?

Sarah Palin’s Alaska, TLC’s hit show starring Palin and her family doing things in Alaska, saw much better ratings this past Sunday.



The show, which saw a deep dip in its second Sunday — leading more than a few people to speculate that Sarah Palin was not nearly as compelling as the media had lead people to believe — rebounded with a 17% increase from the previous episode’s ratings. From the Spalaska blog:

3.5 million people tuned in to see Track and Todd go fishing, and Sarah and Willow prep some salmon. That’s half a million more than last week and includes a 42% increase in the important 18- to 49-year-old demographic, rising from seven hundred-thousand to one million.

So what drew people back to the Spalaska fold? It’s entirely possible people just wanted to see more fishing (there was plenty this week), or celebrate Willow’s 16th birthday. However, I suspect it was Palin’s emotional moment following a visit with a family friend who also has a child with Downs Syndrome (a moment that was also featured in previews for the episode) that pulled people in.

For all her put-upon indignation and rage I’ve never once seen Palin really lose her composure over anything, making her tears this past Sunday all the more compelling. It was similar in a way to Hillary’s teary moment during the New Hampshire primary, in so far as it was very human, or at least it was very human to many, many voters — many pundits found it entirely cynical.

And likely the same will go for Palin’s teary moment this past Sunday (I entirely expected Andrew Sullivan‘s head to explode). In the meantime, it’s great TV. Watch the clip below.





