Sarah Palin Would Be A Great TV Host, If Taking The Job Wasn't Illegal

With her folksy charm and flirtatious winking, Sarah Palin’s got TV agents, casual observers and regular Joes—plumbers and those with six-packs—all saying she’d make an excellent talk show host if her bid to be vice-president comes up short. But it seems there’s a problem with Palin jumping off the Straight Talk Express and onto a talk show or lecture circuit: It’s against the law for her to take another paying gig while she’s governor of Alaska—a job she’s slated to hold until 2010.



Politico: Palin, who is expected to serve out her term as governor, which runs through 2010, would likely be allowed to write a book about the VP race under Alaska state laws that govern outside pay of government officials. But restrictions under the Alaska Executive Branch Ethics Act could disallow her from accepting speaking fees or a salary for television appearances while she’s serving in state government.

Section 39.52.170 of the ethics law declares that public employees “may not render services to benefit a personal or financial interest or engage in or accept employment outside the agency which the employee serves, if the outside employment or service is incompatible or in conflict with the proper discharge of official duties.” In addition, “the head of a principal executive department of the state may not accept employment for compensation outside the agency that the executive head serves.”

So don’t look for Pallin’ Around with Palin (that title might need some work) to hit the air until 2011 at the earliest.

