Sarah Palin Will Reveal All The New Reasons The Media Sucks On Monday

Photo: Sarah Palin

Presumably.Maybe she will surprise and talk about the importance of coming together as nation in the wake of a tragedy.



But considering she has opted to do her first interview since the Arizona shootings and her subsequent Facebook response with Sean Hannity, one suspects we are likely in for more of the ‘lame.’

Next to her Facebook page and Glenn Beck‘s email box Hannity’s show is about the safest place there is for Palin to land.

But who knows, perhaps she’s simply testing the waters and will resume her foray into the mainstream media in short order.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.