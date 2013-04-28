Sarah Palin Called Everyone At The White House Correspondents' Dinner 'Assclowns'

Former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin came out with a strongly worded tweet condemning the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, calling its participants “assclowns” after the dinner concluded.



Here’s the tweet:

Twitter/@SarahPalinUSAPalin showed up in Washington for the festivities two years ago herself, but she has been largely absent from the Washington scene since.

