Sarah Palin Went On A Huge Rant At The Washington Post Reporter Who Flubbed A Story About Her

Former Alaska Gov. and Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin ranted at The Washington Post and reporter Suzi Parker this afternoon, after Parker reported that she was joining Al Jazeera based on a fake news story from a satirical website.



Palin recently parted ways with Fox News, where she had been a contributor for three years with the network. The Daily Currant, a satirical website, published a piece on Feb. 4 that said she was headed to Al Jazeera. Parker fell for the piece, which the WaPo later updated with a correction at the top of her post.

Palin responded this afternoon, launching into a diatribe on her Twitter feed:

Photo: Twitter/@SarahPalinUSA

