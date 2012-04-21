Sarah Palin Warns President Obama That The Secret Service Might Be 'Checking Out' Michelle Obama, Too

Photo: Fox News/Screenshot

Sarah Palin appeared on Greta Van Susteren’s Fox News show Thursday night and responded to the revelation that Chaney—one of the outed officers of the Secret Service—posted photos to Facebook standing behind her during the 2008 election. Then he commented, “I was really checking her out, if you know what i mean?”Palin didn’t take to kindly to that. Look at this verbal assault:



“Well, this agent who was kind of ridiculous there in posting pictures and comments about checking someone out. Well, check this out, bodyguard. You’re fired. And I hope his wife kicks his ocoli and sends him to the doghouse, as long as he’s not eating the dog, along with his former boss.”

She even managed to get a dog shot at President Obama in there! Impressive.

And hey, she also gave a friendly warning to President Obama, after saying the scandal was “embarrassing”and it was another example of “men being dogs” in government.

“You know, the president, for one, he better be wary there of — when Secret Service is accompanying his family on vacation. They may be checking out the first lady instead of guarding her,” Palin said.

The Washington Post outed the 48-year-old Chaney on Thursday as one of the 11 members of the Secret Service involved in the scandal involving Colombian prostitutes.

On Wednesday, the Secret Service announced that three of the 11 members were out of the agency amid what has been dubbed the biggest scandal in its history. One resigned, one retired, and one was “removed for cause.” Chaney, along with Greg Stokes, were both senior supervisors. Stokes is reportedly the officer who was fired.

On Thursday, an ABC News report detailed how the Secret Service officers pre-planned their wild night, telling hotel staff to expect 30 guests in a party room. The Daily News on Thursday posted the first photos of one of the escorts.

And here’s video of Sarah Palin calling out Chaney, the Secret Service, and Obama on Fox News:

