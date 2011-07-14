Sarah Palin Doc Filmmaker Studied Nazi Propaganda Movies While Making "Undefeated"

The Sarah Palin documentary “Undefeated” opens in limited release this Friday.



Stephen Bannon, the filmmaker behind it, worked in investment banking (at Goldman Sachs and on his own) before turning to his cinematic passion full-time.

And to get his style down, Bannon studied the work of Nazi propaganda filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl.

As he told The Wall Street Journal:

People have said I’m like Leni Riefenstahl. I’ve studied documentarians extensively to come up with my own in-house style. I’m a student of Michael Moore’s films, of Eisenstein, Riefenstahl. Leave the politics aside, you have to learn from those past masters on how they were trying to communicate their ideas.

One thing Bannon has going for him that Riefenstahl didn’t: the seemingly boundless publicity machine that is the Palin family.

“Undefeated” comes out on the heels of Palin’s much-buzzed-over Newsweek cover.

Bristol Palin recently made the talk-show rounds to let everyone know Levi Johnston “stole” her virginity.

And Johnston himself is pitching in: today the news broke that his 18-year-old sister will carry on a family tradition by posing naked in a Palin-themed Playboy spread.

