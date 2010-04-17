Environmentalists Go After Sarah Palin TV Show's Advertisers: 'Don't Sponsor It'

Washington D.C.-based activist group Defenders of Wildlife is circulating this ad urging Discovery to pull Sarah Palin’s forthcoming nature docu-series.



The group is heading up a petition drive to fund an ad campaign to stop the show, “Sarah Palin’s Alaska,” for which Discovery is reportedly paying Palin $2 million for eight episodes. The show is set to air on TLC.

Their tagline also urges advertisers: “Don’t sponsor it.”

The protestors are particularly peeved about the former Alaska governor’s environmental record. They say she championed aerial wolf-killing programs and aggressively advocated for oil drilling in wildlife habitats.

“We’re not going to stop until we win,” its spokesman told the L.A. Times. Read more >

Click here to go to the petition drive >

