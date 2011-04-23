Wonkette Loses Advertisers After Making Tasteless Trig Palin Joke

“Oh little boy, what are you dreaming about? What’s he dreaming about? Nothing. He’s retarded.”



Yeah, maybe not the tack you want to take when writing about Sarah Palin‘s son, Trig, who has Downs’ Syndrome.

Except that is what Wonkette’s Jack Stuef wrote in a widely lambasted post on Monday in which he pretended to celebrate Trig’s birthday.

Wonkette’s advertisers including Papa Johns, Huggies, Toyota and at least six others dropped their campaigns after five days of controversy.

The item has been removed, an action which came after the author added a note apologizing for the offensive language.

“A post on this page satirizing Sarah Palin using her baby as a political prop was very badly done and sounded like the author was mocking the child and not just Sarah Palin/Sarah Palin’s followers,” reads an editor’s note.

The writer, Jack Stuef, has apologized for it. And we have decided to remove the post as requested by some people who have nothing to do with Sarah Palin, but who do have an interest in the cause of special needs children. We apologise for the poor comedic judgment.”

In the annals of “writers losing advertising for their companies,” Stuef’s post will not cost Wonkette as much as the $1 million Foster Kramer reportedly cost the Village Voice. It was, however, more avoidable. And the loss of venue is potentially much more dangerous for a smaller publication such as Wonkette.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.