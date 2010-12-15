Sarah Palin To Meet With Lamestream Media In Alaska

This may actually be the strongest sign yet that Sarah Palin is considering a Presidential run.



Palin stepped out from behind her Fox News gig earlier this month to brave the waters of the actual media…if you can call Barbara Walters Most Fascinating special the actual media.

However! It appears to be a trend. Palin will also be interviewed on Good Morning America this Friday by co-Anchor Robin Roberts in what I think is may be the first real interview she’s done outside Fox since the disastrous Katie Couric episode in 2008 (notwithstanding Oprah, which was less an interview than a disappointing chatfest).



Roberts will spend a day-in-the-life with the former governor and mother of five at her home in Wasilla.

In a wide-ranging interview, Roberts will talk to Palin about her new book “America by Heart: Reflections on Family, Faith, and Flag,” plus all the major political news of the day, from taxes to health care to foreign policy.

This is further evidence Palin has established some sort of casual relationship with ABC, or at least feels comfortable there. In addition to this and her Walter’s interview, Jake Tapper broke the story that Palin had been hacked by Operation Payback after “the 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate” informed ABC News in an email. Next stop The View? Dare to dream!

