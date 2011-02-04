Sarah Palin to CPAC: How About Never? How Does Never Work For You?

For the fourth consecutive year, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has declined the invitation of the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) to speak at their annual convention in Washington, DC. The late, great political strategist Lee Atwater once described the CPAC convention as “a great place to catch up with all the people you missed from the bar scene in Star Wars.”



Since Atwater’s heyday, the CPAC convention has evolved into a fairly important platform for aspiring GOP presidential candidates. The leading GOP hopefuls will be there this year. But not Mrs. Palin. They offered her the keynote slot and she turned them down flat.

