Sarah Palin made a very weird parody of Tina Fey and '30 Rock'

Independent Journal Review/YouTube Sarah Palin turns the tables on Tina Fey with ’30 Rock’ parody.

After Tina Fey just reprised her hilarious impersonation of Sarah Palin on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, the former vice presidential candidate from Alaska is offering a little payback with her own parody of Fey and her hit show “30 Rock.”

Produced by conservative news website Independent Journal Review, the video has Palin playing “Lynn Lemon,” who tries to get through her day at “31 Rock” stocked with a constant stream of drinks from coffee to Big Gulps. Her tolerance for “PC culture” doesn’t extend past her laptop, and her writers are a bunch of geeks who would rather dress up as “Star Wars” characters than work.

Former running mate, Arizona senator John McCain, makes an appearance in addition to Lindsey Graham (who just quit the presidential race), and Dot Com himself, Kevin Brown, drops in (to shill for Palin’s book!). It’s a motley assortment of cameos, we know, and an odd attempt at parody.

At the end of the video, the narrator says the show starts this winter, “maybe.” Let’s hope it stays in that category.

Watch the parody below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

