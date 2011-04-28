Who Makes A Better Sarah Palin Doppelganger: Tina Fey Or Julianne Moore? [POLL]

Julianne Moore signed up to play Sarah Palin in HBO’s Game Change.



We already know that Tina Fey brilliantly portrayed the former vice presidential on Saturday Night Live.

The two women have Palin’s trademark attire and attitude nailed. Both pull off the red jacket, “aww shucks” attitude with considerable aplomb.

But we want to know who you think makes a better impersonator: The Kids Are Alright star or the former Saturday Night Live cast member.

Vote away.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.