Sarah Palin Demands Apology From Time Magazine For Linking To False Story About 'Airhead' Christina Aguilera

Naturally.Last week we spotted Time magazine apparently falling for the same false story about Sarah Palin and Christina Aguilera that US Weekly had.



Time wrote us on Friday to clarify that their post had been in jest. Hard to spot jest, to be sure, but nevertheless. Presumably Sarah Palin, herself, missed the correction.

She reportedly took the opportunity to pen a harsh email (but, alas, not an actual Facebook note) to Time writer, and past Palin profiler, Jay Newton-Small, er, requesting a retraction. (It should be noted that Newton-Small did not write the post that linked to the false story).

“Subject: Great job, MSM!

Jay – pls tell your bosses there at Time Magazine thank you for the invitations to attend the upcoming functions. I’ll sure put a lot of thought into those invitations.

Then, have your editors retract Time‘s most recent ridiculous lies about me supposedly giving Sean Hannity a radio interview wherein I supposedly talked about Christina Aguilera (that I slammed her for her Nat’l Anthem mistake, and called for her deportation, etc). You guys were fooled into running a fake story that even US Weekly pulled and apologized for their blunder. Total lies – and you guys (once again) even put quotation marks around things I have never uttered. Then, Time needs to run an apology to Christina along with the retraction. (Add Hannity in your apology, too…those good folks don’t deserve to be in a caustic, untrue story about me.) Thanks much – keep up the great work, Time Magazine.”

Time responded with an update: “(CLARIFICATION: Palin did not, in fact, say this. It was a tongue-in-cheek link to an article that was intended as a joke.)”

On a related note, it’s not clear what “upcoming functions” are, but maybe Palin has be invited to attend the Time 100 again…it’s usually held in April.

