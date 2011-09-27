Sarah Palin Threatens To Sue Author Of 'The Rogue,' Random House For Sensational Book

An attorney for former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has threatened to file suit against the author and publisher of ‘The Rogue’ — the gossipy book published earlier this month.



In a letter obtained by ABC News, Palin attorney John Tiemessen alleged that the author, Joe McGinnis, “knowingly published false statements” in the book — as evidenced by an email McGinnis allegedly wrote acknowledging his salacious tome was poorly sourced.

“Nothing I can cite other than my own reporting rises above the level of tawdry gossip. The proof is always just around the corner, but that is a corner nobody has been able to turn” the email from McGinnis reads, adding that he “ran out of time.”

“The final work that was published contains most of the stories that Mr. McGinniss complains were nothing more than ‘tawdry gossip’ that amounted to the wishful fantasies of disturbed individuals,” Tiemessen said in the letter to Crown Publishing Group, a division of Random House, claiming malicious intent. “Since both your company, and the author, clearly knew the statements were false, admitted they had no basis in fact or reality, but decided to publish in order to harm Governor Palin’s family, you and Mr. McGinniss have defamed the Palins.”

Read the full report at ABC News >

Read More: ROGUE: The 12 Most Shocking Revelations From The New Sarah Palin Book

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.