Sarah Palin 'Believes' She Could Totally Beat Barack Obama In 2012

Sarah Palin is the only person to make Barbara Walter‘s ‘Most Fascinating’ list three years in a row. She is very fascinating! (Read: good for clicks and ratings).



In this year’s interview she tells Walters that she “believes” she could beat Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election, if she decides to run, which (naturally) will depend on whether it’s good for the national “discourse.” If by discourse she means blogosphere than the answer clearly is yes.

Also: SHE READS PEOPLE. And she can’t understand why anyone might think she doesn’t. Actually, she seems to infer it’s because she’s a woman: “Why would it be that there is that perception that I don’t read?” Indeed.

Fascinating video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.