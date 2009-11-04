Sarah Palin: The Never-Before-Seen 2008 Victory Speech

This is totally awesome. Shushannah Walshe and Scott Conroy at The Daily Beast have published the speech Sarah Palin would have given had the McCain ticket won in 2008, and if she had been allowed to deliver it. (via Mediaite)



Among the notable lines: “And I said to my husband Todd that it’s not a step down when he’s no longer Alaska’s ‘First Dude.’ He will now be the first guy ever to become the ‘Second Dude.’

——

Thank you all so much. And thank you, America, for the great responsibility that you have given to President-elect John S. McCain.

It’s been just 68 days since that afternoon in Dayton, Ohio, when Senator McCain introduced me as his running mate. He is truly the maverick. He took a chance on me. I will always be grateful for that. It will be the honour of a lifetime to work him as vice president of the United States. And I pledge to govern with integrity, and goodwill, and clear conviction, and a servant’s heart.

My fellow Americans, tens of millions of you shared our convictions and gave us your votes. And I thank you for your confidence. We were facing tough odds and formidable opponents.

It’s not always easy in politics to see the best in our opponents. But we have seen the grace and skill of Barack Obama, and the grit and determination of Joe Biden. By his nomination and extraordinary campaign, Barack Obama has achieved a great thing, for himself and for our country, and for that America will always honour him. I say God bless you, Senator Obama, and your beautiful family.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.