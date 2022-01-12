Sarah Palin wants to bar her Instagram and footage of her on ‘The Masked Singer’ from use in her defamation suit against the NYT

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin at a rally for Rick Perry’s re-election at the Berry Center on February 7, 2010 in Cypress, Texas. Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Sarah Palin is seeking to block material being used as exhibits in her defamation suit agains.

Among the material is a 2020 appearance on reality show “The Masked Singer.”

Palin is suing The New York Times over a report on the shooting of a Democratic lawmaker in 2011.

Sarah Palin is seeking to block footage of her performance on reality show “The Masked Singer,” as well as posts from her social media pages, being used in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

Citing court documents filed this week, the New York Post reported that Palin’s lawyers listed a number of potential exhibits she wants concealed over concerns they could cause “unfair prejudice and confusion.”

They include her 2020 performances on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” — where she appeared in a purple bear costume and performed a rap song — as well as material from her social media posts and online shop.

Palin’s legal team argued that the material may constitute “improper character evidence.”

The material featured as potential exhibits in pretrial hearings, according to the Post, though it was not immediately clear why the Times’ legal team would want to submit her performance on “The Masked Singer.”

The Times is due to make arguments in response for why the material should be admitted, after which the judge presiding on the case could decide.

Palin claims the Times defamed her by linking her in an editorial to a 2011 shooting in which Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona was injured, and several people were killed.

The Times has rejected Palin’s claim.

Palin served as governor as Alaska, and was John McCain’s vice-presidential pick when he ran against Barack Obama in 2008.