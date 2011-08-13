Sarah Palin Is Stealing The Show At The Iowa State Fair

Photo: @ZekeJMiller

Sarah Palin arrived at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines this afternoon, predictably sending the media into a tizzy. Palin’s decision to join the herd of GOP presidential candidates milling around the state fair today has once again stoked speculation that the former Alaska governor is still considering a 2012 White House bid.



RealClearPolitics Scott Conroy tweets that Palin took a little jab at Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who is expected to declare his candidacy tomorrow in South Carolina.

“I’m glad he’s running,” Palin told reporters at the state fair today. “Even though he said he wouldn’t.”

Conroy also tweeted that Palin said she does still see room in the field for another candidate.

“I’m of the mind of ABO — Anybody But Obama, at this time,” Palin said, when asked how she felt about Mitt Romney’s presumptive frontrunner status. “Could I support somebody like Mitt Romney? Yeah.”

The Daily Caller reports that Palin also insisted she was glad Michele Bachmann is “in the arena.”

Sarah PAC, Palin’s political action committee, is billing the trip to Iowa as the second leg of the “One Nation” bus tour. The tour has been on hiatus since the Palin family’s week-long tour along the Eastern seaboard this past May.

Her visit to the first-in-nation caucus state on the day before the Ames Straw Poll is also the latest exploit in a summer of political scene-stealing. Palin has become the Merry Prankster of the GOP shadow primary, fueling the will-she-won’t-she furor just as she starts to fade from the national political consciousness.

To recap: The first instalment of her tour happened to swing through New Hampshire on the same day Romney officially declared his presidential bid. And the last time Palin was in Iowa was the day after Bachmann launched her presidential campaign in Waterloo.

