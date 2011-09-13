SHE'S BACK! Palin Gushes Over Bachmann, Slams Perry For 'Crony Capitalism'

Perennial will-she-won’t-she candidate Sarah Palin popped up again in a post-debate interview Monday night with surprising praise for 2012 presidential contender Michele Bachmann, presumed by many to be her arch-rival for the Tea Party throne.



Taking a hard jab at her old pal Rick Perry, Palin applauded Bachmann for going after the Texas governor’s 2007 executive order mandating HPV vaccines for pre-teen girls. During the debate, Bachmann accused Perry of ordering the vaccine to benefit the drug company Merck, a Perry campaign donor. In an email to supporters during the debate, Bachmann also pointed out that Perry’s longtime friend and former chief of staff Mike Toomey was a lobbyist for Merck when Perry signed the order.

In a post-debate interview with Fox’s Greta Van Susteren, Palin affirmed Bachmann’s criticisms and went after Perry for what she called “crony capitalism:”

That’s part of the problem that we have in this country is that people are afraid, even in our own party, to call one another out on that. True reform and fighting the corruption and fighting the crony capitalism is a tough thing to do within your own party. You have to go up against the big guns and they will try to destroy you when you call them out on the mistakes that they have made. Believe me, I know that, I have the bumps and bruises to prove it because that’s what I have been doing for the last 20 years … calling out the corruption in government. Michele Bachmann tried to make that point tonight and she’s going to get potentially crucified.”

Despite the praise for Bachmann, however, Palin said she is still not satisfied with the current GOP field — and continued to tease a possible 2012 presidential run. But at this point, even the Mama Grizzly herself is sick of the dance.

“I’m sick of giving the same answer, believe me,” she said. “I’m anxious to give an answer and get on with life one way or the other. But whichever direction life takes me, I’m going to continue to speak up for we the people and the Tea Party movement and the Mama Grizzlies.”

Video below, via Mediaite.

