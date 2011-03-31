Sarah Palin Wants To Know Whether We're In A 'Squirmish' In Libya

Add this to the ever growing list of Palinspeak.



Last night on Greta Van Susteren, Sarah Palin wanted to know exactly what we are doing in Libya.

“I, too, am not knowing, do we use the term intervention, do we use war, do we use squirmish? What is it?

In other news, the GOP has postponed their first debate because they have yet to find a serious candidate who will officially declare they are running for president. Apparently they are all too squirmish.





