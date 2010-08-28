Here's What Sarah Palin Will Demand To Speak At Your Event

Thanks to a judge in California, who forced Cal State to release the contract for a Sarah Palin speech, we now know what she’ll demand if you want her to speak at YOUR event.
For starters:
- $75,000
- First-Class airfare
- “Deluxe” hotel accommodations
- Chauffeur to and from event with SUV (or, in pinch, black Town Car)
- Wooden lecturn
- Two bottled waters
- Bendy straws (for the waters)
- Pen on which to scribble notes on her hand
(OK, we made up the last one.)
These aren’t wild demands, actually, for a speaker of Palin’s stature. We’d have assumed the speaking fee alone would have been $100,000. But if you want to scrimp and save, you can always hire Palin’s famous single-teenage-mum daughter Bristol, who will only nick you for $14,000.
[Daily Beast, San Francisco Chronicle]
