Here's What Sarah Palin Will Demand To Speak At Your Event

Henry Blodget
Sarah Palin

Thanks to a judge in California, who forced Cal State to release the contract for a Sarah Palin speech, we now know what she’ll demand if you want her to speak at YOUR event.

For starters:

  • $75,000
  • First-Class airfare
  • “Deluxe” hotel accommodations
  • Chauffeur to and from event with SUV (or, in pinch, black Town Car)
  • Wooden lecturn
  • Two bottled waters
  • Bendy straws (for the waters)
  • Pen on which to scribble notes on her hand

(OK, we made up the last one.)

These aren’t wild demands, actually, for a speaker of Palin’s stature. We’d have assumed the speaking fee alone would have been $100,000.  But if you want to scrimp and save, you can always hire Palin’s famous single-teenage-mum daughter Bristol, who will only nick you for $14,000.

[Daily Beast, San Francisco Chronicle]

