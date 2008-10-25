Sarah Palin SNL Clips More Popular On Web Than TV

Soon, more people will have watched Sarah Palin’s “Saturday Night Live” appearance on the Internet than on TV. AdAge‘s Michael Learmonth (Go, Michael!) did the maths:



Nielsen reports 15 million people watched the Palin’s two skits on TV.

6.1 million people watched the skits — a “Weekend Update” appearance and one where Palin watched Tina Fey impersonate her during a press conference — on NBC.com.

They’ve been watched another 2.85 million in online news coverage and pirated clips on YouTube and other video-sharing sites.

The clips are the second and third most popular clips on Hulu in the last week, which gets four times as much traffic as NBC.com. So tack on another 6.1 million views at the very least, putting the a conservative estimate of the Web total at 15.05 million and climbing.

Hulu seems to be having no problem making bank off the clips’ popularity, either. Best Buy, for one, purchased as much inventory surrounding the content as they could, judging by this screen cap.

Here are the clips:



