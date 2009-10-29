Sarah Palin Signed A Fat $1.25 Million Check Before Bolting Office

When Sarah Palin resigned as governor of Alaska, she left $1.25 million richer thanks to her soon-to-be blockbuster memoir “Going Rogue.”

Palin got the money, which the AP says she describes as a “retainer,” from HarperCollins to publish the book, due out Nov. 17.

If she scored that much dough off the bat — and who knows just how huge her advance really was — just imagine what she’ll receive down the line when “Going Rogue” goes gangbusters.

It’s already a hot seller on Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.com, and when she appears on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” the day before the release, Oprah’s Midas Touch will most definitely help Palin sell more copies.

A disclosure statement of Palin’s finances from Jan. 1 through July 26, when she said sayonara to her gubernatorial post, revealed other fun facts:

Rudy Giuliani gave the Palins $4,250 worth of tix to a Yankees game;

Palin received $73,000 as governor in 2009 in addition to $6,370.80 in per diem,

and, like any good huntress, she scored women’s hunting gear for the reasonable sum of $469.95.

