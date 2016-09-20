Sarah Palin has sold her lavish Arizona mansion for more than A$3 million

Former Alaska governor and US vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin has finally sold her Scottsdale, Arizona, home after 8 months on the market. Though originally listed for US$2.4 million (A$3.18 million), the house has recently sold for US$2.275 million (A$3.02 million), according to the Los Angeles Times.
The nearly five-acre gated compound includes an enormous 2,438 square metre main house flanked by a full-size lighted basketball court, a pool and spa house, and a hot tub.
The home last changed hands in 2011 for US$1.695 million (A$2.5 million) according to public records obtained by the LA Times. Richard F. Barker of Keller Williams Arizona Realty had the listing.
