Sarah Palin has sold her lavish Arizona mansion for more than A$3 million

Keller Williams Real Estate The compound’s main residence includes 2,438 square metres of space.

Former Alaska governor and US vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin has finally sold her Scottsdale, Arizona, home after 8 months on the market. Though originally listed for US$2.4 million (A$3.18 million), the house has recently sold for US$2.275 million (A$3.02 million), according to the Los Angeles Times.

The nearly five-acre gated compound includes an enormous 2,438 square metre main house flanked by a full-size lighted basketball court, a pool and spa house, and a hot tub.

The home last changed hands in 2011 for US$1.695 million (A$2.5 million) according to public records obtained by the LA Times. Richard F. Barker of Keller Williams Arizona Realty had the listing.

The estate's outdoors are just as luxurious as the indoors. There's a built-in grill among the appliances of the outdoor kitchen. A full-size indoor swimming pool is the centrepiece of the outdoor attractions. There's even a putting green and a bocce ball court. The lawn is synthetic to save water. And right next to that, you'll find a full-size basketball and volleyball court.

