On Facebook, Sarah Palin (predictably) lashes out at Obama’s budget plan, and she links to this series of charts by Doug Ross posted at The Blaze.



They certainly put the cutting in perspective.

First, the budget:

Photo: Doug Ross

Can’t see the cuts? Here’s a zoom-in:

Photo: Doug Ross

And here’s a further zoom-in:

Photo: Doug Ross

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.