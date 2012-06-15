Sarah Palin's Email Hacker Pleads Not Guilty, Trial After Election

David Kernell, the 20-year-old Tennessee college student who allegedly hacked into Sarah Palin’s Yahoo mail account and published screenshots on a message board, pleaded not guilty and was released. Computerworld:



Kernell’s trial date has been set for Dec. 16, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Dec. 2.

Kernell, the son of Mike Kernell, a longtime Democratic state representative from Memphis, allegedly broke into the Alaska governor’s Yahoo Mail account three weeks ago by using the Web mail service’s password-reset feature. After he accessed the “[email protected]” account, he took screenshots of several messages and posted them on a public board, the grand jury said.

According to the indictment, Kernell used the alias “Rubico” when he bragged about the hack online, then later tried to cover his tracks by deleting and changing files on his laptop computer.

If convicted, Kernell faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

