Sarah Palin's Dreamy Pipeline For Energy Independence...

Barack Obama’s opponent gets excoriated by the Times for misleading the public about her work on what she called “a nearly $40 billion natural gas pipeline to help lead America to energy independence”



“That pipeline,” Palin said, “when the last section is laid and its valves are opened, will lead America one step farther away from dependence on dangerous foreign powers that do not have our interests at heart.”

The problem with this story? Small details.

The pipeline exists only on paper. The first section has yet to be laid, federal approvals are years away and the pipeline will not be completed for at least a decade. In fact, although it is the centrepiece of Ms. Palin’s relatively brief record as governor, the pipeline might never be built, and under a worst-case scenario, the state could lose up to $500 million it committed to defray regulatory and other costs.

