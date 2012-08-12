Sarah Palin Congratulated Mitt Romney On Paul Ryan And Then Launched Into An Epic Tirade On Barack Obama

Sarah Palin, the last Republican vice presidential candidate in 2008, congratulated Mitt Romney on his choice of Paul Ryan as his running mate on Saturday.



“We must now look to this new team, the Romney/Ryan ticket, to provide an alternate vision of an America that is fiscally responsible, strong, and prosperous,” Palin wrote late Saturday night on her Facebook page.

Then she launched into a truly epic, 1,200-word tirade on President Barack Obama. She barely even mentioned Romney or Ryan the rest of the way.

Here’s an excerpt:

The only way to get our country moving again is to get back to basics like normal people do with our home and small business budgets! That means we must live within our means, get government out of the way of our job creators, develop the God-given natural resources we have been blessed with to provide real jobs and real energy security, and stop growing government and wasting taxpayer money on D.C. cronyism and useless stimulus kick-backs for favoured donors.

Barack Obama’s record is one of dismal failure, which is why he isn’t talking about it. He would rather spend his time demonizing his opponents. The simple fact remains that Mitt Romney is not responsible for the dire state of our economy or the corruption and incompetence of the current administration.

