Now Even Sarah Palin Is Trashing Romney Over Bain Capital

Never one to miss an opportunity to grab a headline Sarah Palin has jumped onto the anti-Mitt, Bain Capital bandwagon.



Via Political Wire:

“This isn’t about a politician making huge profits in the private sector. I think what Governor Perry is getting at is that Governor Romney has claimed to have created 100,000 jobs at Bain and people are wanting to know is there proof of that claim?”

Well if they weren’t “wanting to know” before this week Gingrich, Perry and now Palin are going to make sure they do heading into South Carolina.

Related: Sarah Palin‘s 2008 beehive appears to have made a permanent comeback….perhaps she’s hoping her political relevance will follow?

video.foxnews.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.