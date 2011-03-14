Fox Boss Ailes Told Sarah Palin To Keep Quiet After Giffords Shooting...Instead She Came Out With 'Blood Libel'

Further proof Sarah Palin may be her own worst enemy.



In the aftermath of the Gabby Giffords shooting Palin was reportedly upset that she was being blamed for the shooting and turned to Fox boss (and employer) Roger Ailes for advice.

According to Gabriel Sherman at NYMag (who is currently writing a book about Fox News, which will feature Ailes as a central character) Ailes told her to lie low.

So what did Palin do? She wrote her now infamous ‘blood libel’ Facebook note, something she has arguably yet to recover from politically.

Ailes was not pleased.

“The Tucson thing was horrible,” said a person familiar with Ailes’s thinking. “Before she responded, she was making herself look like a victim. She was winning. She went out and did the blood libel thing, and Roger is thinking, ‘Why did you call me for advice?'”

As Sherman points out, Ailes also signs Palin’s paychecks. The very same paycheck many people speculates are among the things keeping her from jumping in the 2012 ring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.