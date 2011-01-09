Sarah Palin Responds On Facebook To Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' Shooting

Just now from Sarah Palin‘s Facebook page:



On the tragedy in Arizona

My sincere condolences are offered to the family of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and the other victims of today’s tragic shooting in Arizona.

On behalf of Todd and my family, we all pray for the victims and their families, and for peace and justice.

– Sarah Palin

Palin has been getting some immediate blowback to today’s shooting due to a map her PAC posted last March that used gun sights to target House Democrats facing tough reelection fights who voted for health care reform. Giffords’ was one of the districts targeted.

The site, which was down earlier, appears to have scrubbed any reference to Giffords.

