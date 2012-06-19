Sarah Palin Resigning As Governor Of Alaska

Sarah Palin is resigning as governor of Alaska, effective July 26.

There doesn’t appear to be an immediately apparent reason why.

At a press conference announcing her resignation, she said:

“We know we can effect positive change outside government at this moment in time on another scale and actually make a difference for our priorities…I know when it’s time to pass the ball for victory.”

Not really sure what that means, but it’s kicking up lots of speculation. HuffPo floats the idea of an “iceberg scandal”. The AP and Politico say it will fuel speculation for a 2012 presidential run, but Politico points out that if she can’t make it through her first term in Alaska, then her chances of winning a national election are slim.

Obviously, this is a story that will be unfolding. In the meanwhile, we wonder if the big Vanity Fair story played any part.

UPDATE: Sources are telling MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that Palin is done with politics for good. If that’s true, it’s a stunner. The theory is she didn’t want to be in politics, didn’t want to be a lame duck, so she’s stepping down instead of serving out a term that she wanted nothing to with.

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE

July 3, 2009, Anchorage, Alaska – Governor Sarah Palin announced today that she will not seek a second term as Governor of the State of Alaska and will relegate the power of governor to Lieutenant Governor Sean Parnell in order to serve Alaska’s best interests. Lieutenant General Craig Campbell will move into Parnell’s current role. “People who know me know that besides faith and family, nothing’s more important to me than our beloved Alaska,” said Governor Palin. “Serving her people is the greatest honour I could imagine.” Standing outside her home in Wasilla, Alaska, Governor Palin reflected upon some of the administration’s accomplishments for Alaska as she approaches her final year in office.

“I am determined to take the right path for Alaska even though it is not the easiest path,” said Governor Palin after the announcement. “Once I decided not to run for re-election, I also felt that to embrace the conventional ‘Lame Duck’ status in this particular climate would just be another dose of ‘politics as usual,’ something I campaigned against and will always oppose. It is my duty to always protect our great state. With that in mind, my family and I determined that it is best to make a difference this summer, and I am willing to change things, so that this administration, with its positive agenda, its accomplishments, and its successful road to an incredible future, can continue without interruption and with great administrative and legislative success. I look forward to helping others – to fight for our state and our country, and campaign for those who believe in smaller government, free enterprise, strong national security, support for our troops, and energy independence.”

The transfer of power will occur following the Governor’s picnic in Fairbanks on July 26. At that point in time, Lieutenant Governor Sean Parnell will be sworn in and Lieutenant General Craig Campbell will assume his role as Lieutenant Governor.

Governor Palin will spend July 4th in Juneau.

