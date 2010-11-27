Sarah Palin Refudiates Press Over North Korea Gaffe, Obama Says Dumb Things Too!

Happy Thanksgiving from Sarah Palin! Palin left a scathing Thanksgiving note on her Facebook page yesterday in response to the furor over Wednesday’s North Korean flub pointing out that President Obama has uttered many a stupid statement too. And then she lists them (and tacks on a Shep Smith shoutout for good measure).



Of course, the paragraph above is based on a series of misstatements and verbal gaffes made by Barack Obama (I didn’t have enough time to do one for Joe Biden). YouTube links are provided just in case you doubt the accuracy of these all too human slips-of-the-tongue. If you can’t remember hearing about them, that’s because for the most part the media didn’t consider them newsworthy. I have no complaint about that. Everybody makes the occasional verbal gaffe – even news anchors.

Get out your hanky.

Obviously, I would have been even more impressed if the media showed some consistency on this issue. Unfortunately, it seems they couldn’t resist the temptation to turn a simple one word slip-of-the-tongue of mine into a major political headline. [ed note: imagine!] The one word slip occurred yesterday during one of my seven back-to-back interviews wherein I was privileged to speak to the American public about the important, world-changing issues before us.

If the media had bothered to actually listen to all of my remarks on Glenn Beck’s radio show, they would have noticed that I refer to South Korea as our ally throughout, that I corrected myself seconds after my slip-of-the-tongue, and that I made it abundantly clear that pressure should be put on China to restrict energy exports to the North Korean regime.

Sarah Palin, foreign policy expert. She also notes that rumours she has been stumping for Christine O’Donnell to appear on DWTS are (alas) untrue. So yeah, Palin was tired and said something dumb, everyone has been there. The problem with Sarah Palin in this case, however, is twofold. On the one hand she has turned herself into such a compelling circus act that practically anything she says is guaranteed to be clicked on (after which the story often takes on a life of its own).

On the other, she has, since quitting her governorship, made herself entirely unavailable to the press except in the most controlled situations. So when she slams the press (or in this case, essentially the blogosphere) for not letting the facts “get in the way of a good story?” one has to wonder how Palin expects the press to fact-check someone who fundamentally refuses to engage with them. Answer: she doesn’t. Facebook rants are far more self-serving.

