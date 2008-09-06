Sarah Palin Product Launch A Smash Hit: Now More Popular Than Obama And McCain

How good a job did the Republicans do with their recent product launch? In a word, awesome.



Sarah Palin now has a 58% “favourable” rating. That’s higher than her boss, John McCain (57%). It’s also higher than her boss’s “celebrity” opponent, Barack Obama (57%).

Sarah Palin details:

58% have a favourable view (40% Very favourable)

37% Unfavorable (18% Very Unfavorable)

A week ago, 67% had never heard of her.

89% of Republicans have a favourable view vs. 33% of Democrats

65% of men are favourable vs. 52% of women

51% believe the media is trying to hurt her

Palin radically boosted McCain’s favourable ratings: Among unaffiliated voters, favourable opinions of McCain jumped 11 points in a week—from 54% before the Palin announcement to 65% today.

40% think Palin is ready to be president.

44% say Palin has better experience than Obama. 48% say Obama

Amazing! (Now, quick, hide, before the love affair wears off.)

