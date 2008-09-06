Sarah Palin Product Launch A Smash Hit: Now More Popular Than Obama And McCain

How good a job did the Republicans do with their recent product launch? In a word, awesome.
Sarah Palin now has a 58% “favourable” rating. That’s higher than her boss, John McCain (57%). It’s also higher than her boss’s “celebrity” opponent, Barack Obama (57%).
Sarah Palin details:
- 58% have a favourable view (40% Very favourable)
- 37% Unfavorable (18% Very Unfavorable)
- A week ago, 67% had never heard of her.
- 89% of Republicans have a favourable view vs. 33% of Democrats
- 65% of men are favourable vs. 52% of women
- 51% believe the media is trying to hurt her
- Palin radically boosted McCain’s favourable ratings: Among unaffiliated voters, favourable opinions of McCain jumped 11 points in a week—from 54% before the Palin announcement to 65% today.
- 40% think Palin is ready to be president.
- 44% say Palin has better experience than Obama. 48% say Obama
Amazing! (Now, quick, hide, before the love affair wears off.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.