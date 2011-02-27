ANN COULTER: Sarah Palin Only Pretending To Run For President Because Newt Said Her Speaking Fees Would Go Up

Probably not what you were expecting to hear from Ann Coulter on Sean Hannity last night.



As she’s frequently noted in recent weeks Coulter is holding out for Chris Christie. Meanwhile the only GOP possible nominee she’s willing to talk about is Sarah Palin.

I love Sarah Palin…the only reason I inadvertently voted for McCain was because Sarah Palin was on the ticket. But she’s so huge right now, she has so much power…I think it would be a step down for her to run for president….It’s like saying, should Rush Limbaugh run for president…No! I think Sarah Palin should keep doing what she’s doing….I think she’s saying [she’d consider running] because Newt Gingrich told her she’d get higher speaking fees.

You can’t ever accuse Coulter of beating around the bush.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.