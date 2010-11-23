Sarah Palin On Possible Future Katie Couric Interviews: "Why Waste My Time?"*

Update: Palin also weighs in on running for President, DWTS, and first dude Todd. Below.



Should Sarah Palin actually decide to throw her hat in the 2012 Presidential race the first thing she would have to contend with is the press. As in, she would be forced to step out from behind the safety of her Facebook page and the realive comfort of her Fox News gig and face the (presumably drooling) press. Begging the question: would she submit to another Katie Couric interview?

Palin’s first (and now infamous) interview with Couric back in 2008 just a few short weeks after Sen. John McCain tapped her for his running mate — during which Couric asked the Alaskan Gov. what she read — is widely believed to be the first fatal blow of their campaign. So would Palin be up for a follow up? Not likely.

In an interview airing tonight on FOX News’ Hannity Palin tells Sean Hannity that she “wouldn’t waste her time.”

“As for doing an interview, though, with a reporter who already has such a bias against whatever it is that I would come out and say? Why waste my time? No.”

“I want to help clean up the state that is so sorry today of journalism. And I have a communications degree. I studied journalism, who, what, where, when, and why of reporting. I will speak to reporters who still understand that cornerstone of our democracy, that expectation that the public has for truth to be reported. And then we get to decide our own opinion based on the facts reported to us.”



“So a journalist, a reporter who is so biased and will, no doubt, spin and gin up whatever it is that I have to say to create controversy, I swear to you, I will not my waste my time with her. Or him.”

Emphasis mine. Translation: Palin has no intention of ever speaking to any members of the media who may ask her actual questions. This perhaps should not be a surprise. What need does a person with her own hit reality show have for journalism. What will be of much interest, however, is whether she can maintain this press avoidance should she declare her intention to run. A few years ago it would have been unthinkable for a presidential candidate to ignore the mainstream media, these days it would be equally surprising if they didn’t least give it the old, er, grizzly try.

Update:

On the criticism and conspiracy theories about Bristol Palin’s run on Dancing with the Stars:

“The producers of “Dancing With the Stars” are explaining over and over again, there’s no way to cheat the system. The haters are going to hate. Bristol has said it best. Bristol has said, “mum, it doesn’t matter what we do, we’re going to get criticised anyway, so we might as well dance.” For me it’s, “You’re right, honey, you might as well dance and fly and soar and surf and speak about issues that are important to this country.” We might as well do it, and we’ll take that criticism, because we know that, at the end of the day, truly, being committed to a cause is worth it.”

On whether she is considering a Presidential run in 2012:

“I am thinking about it. Looking at the lay of the land and trying to figure out if my candidacy would be good for the national debate, good for my family, good for the country. If so, I would be willing.

On whether Todd wants her to run:

“I would think that Todd would be leaning yes, because Todd knows of course, he knows what a battle it would be, but Todd knows how important it is.”

Watch an exceprt of the interview below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.