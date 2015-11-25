Sarah Palin says Louis C.K. is 'lovely' for apologizing for foul tweets about her

Louis C.K. can sleep well now that he knows all is good between him and Sarah Palin.

In 2010, the comedian and TV star went on a drunken Twitter tirade about the former vice presidential candidate while flying to LA for “The Tonight Show.” The tweets used strong and sexual language about Palin.

In April, C.K. revealed that he apologised to Palin during the “Saturday Night Live” 40th-anniversary special in February, because “something came over me emotionally.”

Well, Palin had her chance to comment on the apology during Tuesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“I hadn’t even known he had said something crude. Get in line. Who hasn’t?” Palin joked.

She went on to explain how touched she was by the gesture.

“Of all the celebrities who, yeah, had said some things, weren’t always the nicest things in the world, he’s the only one that has ever apologised like that. It was lovely.”

Watch the interview below:

