Sarah Palin Gave Up On Romney Before Everyone Else

Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin seemed to have given up on the Romney camp, even though results from swing states were yet to be called.



Palin appeared on Fox to chat about the pending results but ended up talking about the next four years under President Obama, and saying that the majority of the people support the Democratic candidate’s platform.

The Fox reporter reminded Palin that the race is far from over numerous times, but the former Alaska governor appeared pessimistic.

Watch highlights from Palin’s appearance below, or at least her priceless response to the outlook of the election in the first 15 seconds of the interview.

