Sarah Palin Made A Ridiculous Joke While Hammering Obama's Response To The Egypt And Libya Attacks

Photo: Courtesy of Fox News

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin slammed President Obama and the U.S. Embassy in Cairo’s response to the attacks on U.S. missions in Egypt and Libya, which have left four dead, including the U.S. Ambassador to Libya.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, as the calendar turned past Sept. 11 on the East Coast, Palin joined presidential nominee Mitt Romney and other Republicans in attacking the Obama administration’s response.She posted a lengthy statement on her Facebook page, and she decided to open with a joke:



Apparently President Obama can’t see Egypt and Libya from his house.

Her statement then delves into all kinds of attacks. She hits Obama for a radio interview with Miami DJ “Pimp with the Limp” Laz, for the Moody’s credit downgrade warning and, yes, for playing golf.

In response to this, the U.S. embassy in Cairo issued a statement that was so outrageous many of us thought it must be a satire. The embassy actually apologized to the violent mob attacking us, and it even went so far as to chastise those who use free speech to “hurt the religious feelings of Muslims.” (Funny, the current administration has no problem hurting the “religious feelings” of Catholics.)

But where is the president’s statement about this? These countries represent his much touted “Arab Spring.” How’s that Arab Spring working out for us now? Have we received an apology yet from our “friends” in the Muslim Brotherhood for the assault on our embassy?

It’s about time our president stood up for America and condemned these Islamic extremists. I realise there must be a lot on his mind these days – what with our economy’s abysmal jobless numbers and Moody’s new warning about yet another downgrade to our nation’s credit rating due to the current administration’s failure to come up with a credible deficit reduction plan. And, of course, he has a busy schedule – with all those rounds of golf, softball interviews with the “Pimp with the Limp,” and fundraising dinners with his corporate cronies. But our nation’s security should be of utmost importance to our Commander-in-chief.

And here’s how she closed the statement:

If he doesn’t have a “big stick” to carry, maybe it’s time for him to grow one.

The Obama campaign responded late Tuesday night to Romney’s statement, which purported that the administration was being sympathetic to the attackers. The campaign said it was “shocked” that “Governor Romney would choose to launch a political attack.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.