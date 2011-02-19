Sarah Palin Thinks The Obama Birther Question Is "Distracting" and "Annoying"

Photo: CBS News

Hey Michelle Bachmann, did you hear what Sarah Palin just said?When asked if she questions Barack Obama’s faith and citizenship, Palin says, decidedly, “I don’t.”



She’s more concerned about the economy and his policies. She added that the whole birth certificate thing is “distracting, it gets annoying. Other people can engage in that conversation.”

Other people, meaning Bachmann? On Good Morning America yesterday, Bachmann totally dodged the question about her personal beliefs about Obama’s religion and place of birth.

Listen, Bachmann, I think Palin just called you annoying! What are you going to say about that?

