THE TRUTH REVEALED: Sarah Palin May Not Have Been Born In The USA

It’s possible this is actually a Muslim woman named Aliya Naim.

After reading Donald Trump’s logic about why he thinks Barack Obama’s presidency may be “the greatest scam in the country’s history,” we spent much of yesterday getting up to speed on the issue.Until yesterday, we actually hadn’t looked at the birther question in detail, because we assumed it was just ludicrous conspiracy theory cooked up by folks who are desperate to do anything to have Barack Obama un-elected.



But Donald Trump said he had an investigative team looking into it, and he said they had turned up all sorts of evidence, and he cited several reasons why we should actually look into the issue, including:

* Obama’s grandma saying on tape that he was born in Kenya,

* Obama’s family’s refusal to specify which Hawaiian hospital he was born at

* Obama’s refusal to supply more than a “Certificate of live birth” instead of a real birth certificate, etc.

So we invited readers to send us everything they could on the issue, pro and con. And we evaluated what was sent to us.

And we concluded, after evaluating the evidence, that most of Trump’s points had long since been refuted and that Obama was almost certainly born in Hawaii, just as he has always maintained.

Of course, there’s still that shred of doubt.

You see, until now, Hawaii has not released the actual handwritten documents from which all Hawaiian birth certificates are created–the notes scribbled at the hospital by the physician who delivered Obama. And Obama’s grandmother could have been coached by her family about what to say when she clarified, again and again, on the same tape that Trump refers to, that Obama was born in Hawaii. And the health department could have planted those newspaper notices 50 years ago. And until Obama releases those notes and proves that his grandma wasn’t coached and that the notices weren’t planted, the sceptics say, we can’t be sure that it’s not all just a massive scam.

(Of course, Obama can’t release those notes because he doesn’t have them. And a Hawaiian department of health official has said that she has examined the original documents TWICE and that they show exactly what Obama’s birth certificate shows–that he was born in Hawaii.

But, fine, maybe Obama should just somehow compel the notes to be released anyway.

Of course, when he does that, a whole new raft of theories will follow, which will presumably include that the notes are fake or doctored or planted. And so then they’ll have to be tested forensically. And then, when the forensic tests support their validity, the theory will be that Obama’s family had some cronies at the Department of Health fabricate the notes 50 years ago–perhaps the same folks who put the ads in the newspapers announcing his birth. And so on.)

Born here? How can we be SURE?

Anyway, at this point in our investigation (which remains open), we have concluded that Donald Trump and the birthers don’t have any more reason to suspect that Barack Obama was not born in this country than they do any other president.And that led us to the conclusion that we don’t really KNOW anything, do we?

Donald Trump has blasted the media for just rolling over and coddling Obama on this one–and, thus, helping to cover up the “greatest scam” in the history of the country. And given that we now probably know as much about the issue as Trump does, it occurs to us that maybe we’re inadvertently helping to cover up another massive scam. Or many!

For example, do we really KNOW that Sarah Palin was born in this country? Or Donald Trump? Or Mitt Romney?

A few weeks ago, Donald Trump made a big show of getting his birth certificate to prove that he, unlike Barack Obama, was born here.

Well, how do we KNOW this whole thing–the WHOLE TRUMP CANDIDACY THING–wasn’t just trumped up as a way for Trump to cleverly reinforce his fake citizenship?

We don’t KNOW that, do we?

And how do we know that Sarah Palin was really born here? How do we know that Sarah Palin is really Sarah Palin and not just another woman by that name? How do we know, for example that Sarah Palin’s real name isn’t Aliya Naim?

Oh, sure, Sarah Palin can probably produce documents to “prove” that she’s actually named Sarah Palin and was actually born here. But as Candidate Trump teaches us, how can we really be sure?

And how about Mitt Romney?

You know, it’s possible he was stolen from an American family by a Muslim family named Hussein.

Photo: Jessica Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

Mitt Romney certainly looks and sounds American, doesn’t he? But how do we know that his accent and his all-American (white) good looks aren’t all just an amazingly clever cover-up orchestrated by his parents half a century ago. As Trump points out, LOTS of people wanted to be American citizens in those days, including, perhaps, the Romneys. (Maybe they adopted him. Or stole him. Maybe their names were actually the “Husseins”!)Well, we, for one, refuse to be a part in any cover-up anymore. If Sarah Palin wants to be president of this country–or Donald Trump, or Mitt Romney–they and their supporters are going to have to PROVE they were born here.

We’ll be glad to consider any evidence, including birth certificates. But birth certificates alone aren’t going to do it. Birth certificates can be FAKED. And we’re not going to just accept the statements of families and government officials, either. Obviously families want the scam to continue. And government officials can be BRIBED.

No, if we’re going to get on board with the eligibility of Donald Trump and Sarah Palin and Mitt Romney, we’re going to need more than documents and statements. We’re going to need PROOF.

So get cracking, Trump, Palin, and Romney supporters. Send us the evidence.

UPDATE: We have launched a mission to put this question to rest once and for all. You can help here >

