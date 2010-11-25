Here Are The Four Most Ridiculous Things Sarah Palin Has Said In The Last 48 Hours

Glynnis MacNicol

Sarah Palin Alaska

Sarah Palin‘s new book “America By Heart” hits bookshelves today and as a result Sarah Palin has been in the media even more than usual

The upshot?  Even more than usual Palin soundbites to keep you entertained and/or infuriated this holiday Thanksgiving weekend.  Now imagine what it will be like if she runs for president.

Palin Is Not Interested In The Blue-Blooded Bushes

In response to Barbara Bush's recommendation that Palin stay in Alaska: 'I don't want to concede that we have to get used to this kind of thing, because i don't think the majority of Americans want to put up with the blue-bloods -- and i want to say it will all due respect because I love the Bushes -- the blue bloods who want to pick and chose their winners instead of allowing competition.'

