Here Are The Four Most Ridiculous Things Sarah Palin Has Said In The Last 48 Hours

Sarah Palin‘s new book “America By Heart” hits bookshelves today and as a result Sarah Palin has been in the media even more than usual.
The upshot? Even more than usual Palin soundbites to keep you entertained and/or infuriated this holiday Thanksgiving weekend. Now imagine what it will be like if she runs for president.
In response to Barbara Bush's recommendation that Palin stay in Alaska: 'I don't want to concede that we have to get used to this kind of thing, because i don't think the majority of Americans want to put up with the blue-bloods -- and i want to say it will all due respect because I love the Bushes -- the blue bloods who want to pick and chose their winners instead of allowing competition.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.