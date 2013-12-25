Sarah Palin Never Read Phil Robertson's Infamous Interview But Stuck Up For It Anyway

Last week, Sarah Palin wrote this on Facebook:

Free speech is an endangered species. Those “intolerants” hatin’ and taking on the Duck Dynasty patriarch for voicing his personal opinion are taking on all of us.

But as Politico reports, yesterday on Fox News Palin admitted she hasn’t read the GQ profile that led to all the intolerants “hatin’ and taking on” Phil Robertson — you know, the one where he waxes about the evils of Shintoism and homosexuality and describes how Jim Crow didn’t look that bad to him.

In 2008, when Katie Couric asked Palin what newspapers and magazines she reads, she answered “um, all of them.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.