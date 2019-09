Gotta say, this sure beats your typical lame-o tweetfight.



Earlier we mentioned how Arnold Schwarzenegger mocked Sarah Palin by saying that he couldn’t see Russia while flying over Alaska in a plane.

Sarah Palin responded by hitting Arnold below the belt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.