Here's a clip of Sarah Palin singing and dancing to Sir Mix-A-Lot's 'Baby Got Back' in a cotton-candy coloured tutu on 'The Masked Singer'

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin was revealed as “the Bear” on Wednesday’s episode of the hit TV show, “The Masked Singer.”

Palin was ultimately kicked off Group C, which was one of three final groups of six celebrities who are facing off in this year’s competition.

Palin decided to sing and dance to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” on Wednesday while wearing a cotton-candy coloured outfit.

Scroll down to watch a clip of the former governor turned right-wing media personality performing the song.

After she was revealed, Palin told the show’s host, Nick Cannon, that she chose to be the bear because it “is part of my nickname growing up and the whole ‘Mama Bear’ thing, and they’re in Alaska.”

“They’re in front yards,” Palin added. “Bear was easy. I was so appreciative of ‘The Masked Singer,’ they let me exploit men. I changed the lyrics and it was all about men.”

Cannon responded, “This might be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show.” The host later went on to ask Palin if he could be her “hype man” while she performed “Baby Got Back” at the end of the episode.

Here’s a clip of Palin singing and dancing to the song:

