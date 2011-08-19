SARAH PALIN: I Don't Think Newsweek's Cover Of Michele Bachmann Was Sexist

Sarah Palin made a rare and lengthy appearance on Megyn Kelly today to weigh in on the usual things: the economy, Obama’s vacation (she doesn’t think he’ll last the full 10 days), and the lamestream media.



Except turns out that while the media is always lame, Palin doesn’t believe they are always sexist.

At least in the case of Michele Bachmann‘s now notorious ‘crazy-eyed’ Newsweek cover.

Here’s what Palin, in her usual circuitous fashion, told Kelly when she brought up the cover.

Bottom line. Every candidate is going to be vetted I think now so more than ever because we learned a lesson with electing a president who was not vetted by the mainstream media. And basically we’re asking now ‘what did we get out of that?’…so I think there’s going to be a lot of vetting and some will interpret that because a female candidate will be vetted the same as a man or even more so as being sexist. I don’t know if I would characterise it as sexist. I would just characterise it as being the new normal. In a way it’s quite healthy though, again, learning a lesson from electing Barack Obama.

Palin’s tone this time around is notably different than her reaction to Newsweek’s terrible cover of her back in 2009 which she slammed as “sexist” and “degrading.”

So perhaps the shorter version here is: I think it’s fine to take hits at the woman who usurped me as the nation’s favourite mama grizzly. Be they sexist or otherwise. The media is only truly lame when it comes to me.

Later in the same segment Palin notes that Gloria Steinem, who had some harsh words for both Palin and Bachmann last week, is out of touch with today’s women. Though Palin grudgingly concedes that Steinem may have had some influence at some point in the long ago past.

Megyn Kelly, meanwhile, could not be less interested in challenging Palin on any of this.

