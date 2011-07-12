BILL MAHER: Sarah Palin Could 'Absolutely' Become President

Bill Maher dropped by “Piers Morgan Tonight” on Monday to chat with the host. Morgan asked the firebrand if he would rather see Sarah Palin or Michele Bachmann be president.



“I guess Bachmann,” he said. “I don’t know. Who can say? At least she is somebody who can read. She has a job. She was a lawyer. She’s in Congress. She’s not someone who just sits there and reads the prayer on her Blackberry like Sarah Palin. I mean, we’re splitting hairs here.”

Morgan also wondered if Maher thought Palin could win the presidency.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. Yes. People say, ‘This one is a joke or this one is a joke.’ I remember when I was 12 years old in 1968 and Ronald Reagen was first considering running for president. I remember what a joke that was. Ronald Reagan? You mean the “Bedtime for Bonzo” guy? Well, I think he did become president.”

“Yes, absolutely. If she could get the nomination and anything could happen. This Republican Party is not your father’s Republican Party. Somewhere along the line they got on a short bus to crazy town. And if someone gets the nomination of one of the two major parties, especially in a bad economy with a black president, yes, she could become president.”

Video below.



